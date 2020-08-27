Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, the property tax levy is preliminarily set to be increasing in 2021 for most property owners in the City of Monticello.
The City of Monticello is looking at a 5.9 percent increase in its tax levy after the Monticello City Council set its preliminary 2021 tax levy at its bi-monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 24.
Government entities set preliminary tax levies in September of each year. The Monticello City Council set its preliminary levy a few weeks early because Finance Director Sarah Rathlisberger will be out on leave during September.
The preliminary levy represents the maximum amount the City of Monticello can set. The levy amount can be lowered when the final levy is set following the annual truth-in-taxation hearings in December.
The Council approved a tax levy of $11,063,700. That’s a $618,700 increase over the final 2020 levy set in December 2019.
The 2021 preliminary levy is highest tax levy set by the Council in the last decade. As a matter of fact, the preliminary 2021 levy of $11,063,700 and the 2020 levy of $10,445,000 are the only levies of the past 10 years that exceeded the $10 million mark.
Under the proposed 2021 levy, the City is earmarking $7.17 million for the general fund and $485,000 for the operations of the Monticello Community Center. The City is allocating $2.83 million to retiring debt incurred by bonds issued over the past nine years, as well as $578,221 in capital projects.
The preliminary levy set on August 24 includes a $200,000 transfer to the City’s Sanitary Sewer Access Fund. The $200,000 transfer was proposed after city staff originally recommended a preliminary levy figure of $10,863,700, Rathlisberger said.
Before setting the preliminary levy, Mayor Brian Stumpf attempted to pull the $200,000 from the proposed levy figures and bring the preliminary levy down to the original $10,863,700- which would have resulted in a marginal levy increase over the 2020 tax figures. Stumpf’s motion for a lower levy failed when he didnt get a second to his motion. A subsequent motion by Charlotte Gabler for the $11,063,700 preliminary passed on a 4-1 vote, with Stumpf casting the dissenting vote.
Stumpf wasn’t comfortable with a proposed increase of $278,208 in the city’s capital expenditure fund created, in part, by the $200,000 transfer to the City’s Sanitary Sewer Access Fund. The increase in the capital fund represented a 92.7 percent increase over expenditure levels set in 2019 for the 2020 budget year.
Rathlisberger noted that the preliminary levy was set assuming a slight increase in tax capacity based on preliminary market value of property within the City of Monticello. The final market value figures have not yet been released by Wright County, Rathlisberger said. In addition, the valuation increase or decrease of Xcel Energy’s Monticello property is not yet known. The valuation of the Xcel property greatly affects tax rates in Monticello on an annual basis.
Also impacting the City’s tax base is an increase in residential property values $25.1 million. Apartment market values have increased $7 million, and commercial properties increased in value by $6.9 million. In addition, there has been $10.5 million in new residential construction, $2.5 million in new commercial construction, and $2.6 million is apartment construction.
In other action related to the 2021 tax levy, the Council approved the 2021 EDA levy of $366,300. The EDA levy is a 3.2 percent increase over the $355,000 levy set in 2020. That’s an $11,300 increase over the 2020 levy figure.
The two levies together represent a $630,000 or 5.8% increase over the prior year, and is $140,000 higher than the combined adopted levy increase for 2020, according to data provided by city staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.