Moose fall to Northern Lakes in hockeysection championship

Monticello fell to Northern Lakes 6-3 in the Section 5A championship Thursday, March 25 in Monticello.

The Moose couldn’t defeat the No. 2 seed and the chance to compete at the state tournament slipped from Monticello’s grip.

In the first period the Moose came out determined, but shots weren’t hitting the back of the net.

Three minutes into the first period Monticello did connect the puck with the net but the goal was called off by the refs because the net was slightly off.

Northern Lakes scored the first goal of the game with 4:50 left in the first period.

Northern Lakes scored a second goal with 3:34 left on the clock in the first period.

The first period ended with the Lightening up 2-0.

Monticello was the first to score in the second period.

With about 13 minutes left in the period Gunnar Sibley scored down the middle with assists coming from Gavin Brooks and Wilson Dahlheimer.

Monticello had 23 attempts at the net after the second period.

With 14:17 left in the game the Lightening scored a third goal. The score was now 3-1.

About a minute later Brooks Wilson responded with another goal for the Moose.

The score was 3-2.

Northern Lakes went on to score two more goals. With four minutes left in the game the score was 5-2 with Monticello trailing.

The Lightening and the Moose each scored one more last minute goals.

The final score was 6-3 and Northern Lakes advanced to the state tournament.

