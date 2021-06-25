History was made Thursday, June 24 in Rotary District 5950.
Marianna Khauv was installed as district governor.
She is the first Chinese-American in Rotary District 5950 to hold the post.
In a scenic setting along the Mississippi River in Monticello’s Ellison Park, members of the Monticello Rotary Club hosted District 5950 Rotarians as District Governor Tom Gump handed off to Marianna the reigns of district leadership. Tom and Marianna were joined on stage by their respective spouse, Catherine Gump and Onn Khauv.
In accepting the responsibility of district governor, Marianna talked about service and how giving of one’s self can be a life-changing experience.
Marianna specifically talked about a collaboration between the Monticello, Buffalo, St. Michael-Albertville and Alexandria clubs that was successful in placing three libraries in areas of Cambodia where there is no electricity or running water.
Marianna’s original Rotary sponsor, Warren Olson, opened the ceremony. Olson recalled how Marianna and Onn moved to the Monticello in the early 1990s where they opened a restaurant and hotel.
Marianna was looking for a way to get involved in the community. Olson suggested Rotary over many meals at the Khauv’s Chin Yuen restaurant. Marianna joined Rotary. The Khauvs embraced Monticello. Monticello embraced the Khauvs.
Marianna Khauv is the second district governor to hail from Monticello. The first is Sheldon (Shelly) Johnson, who served governor of Rotary District 595 in 1982-83. (The District was split into Districts 5950 and 5960 in 1988).
Johnson shared antidotes from his year as district governor and assured Marianna that her year as district governor will be the best of her Rotary experience. She will especially come to appreciate the relationships made while making her visits to the district’s 66 clubs.
Past District Governor Irene Kelly installation attendees a lesson in the role of women with the Rotary organization, including the year 1987 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women could not be excluded from Rotary clubs. Later that year, in Duarte, California, Dr. Sylvia Whitlock became the first female Rotary club president. A year from now, Jennifer Jones of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, Ontario, Canada, will become the first female Rotary International President.
Marlene Otte of Sauk Centre was the first female district governor of Rotary District 5950 back in 1999-20. Marianna will be the seventh woman to hold the district governor position since the District was established in 1988.
“We’ve come a long way,” Irene told Marianna.
The installation ceremony began with a traditional Chinese lion dance. In Chinese culture, performers mimic the moves of a lion to bring good luck and fortune to all.
The event ended with Edina Morningside Rotarian Doug McElrath, a member of Tom Gump’s home club, handing off the District Governor banner to Jeff Hage of the Monticello Rotary Club, Marianna Khauv’s home club.
