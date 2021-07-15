Monticello to host 13U - 19U 2021 MYSA Summer State Championships

From Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18, Bertram Park is going to host the ages 13 through 19 boys and girls MYSA (Minnesota Youth Soccer Association) Blue leagues state soccer tournament.
According to the MYSA website, the format for each age group is determined by the amount of teams that registered for each bracket and that seeding for the tournament is based on the results of the summer league.
Brian Anderson, President of Great River SC, says there will be almost 40 teams that will end up playing over 50 games during the three day tournament.
Teams from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin will be participating, with teams traveling as far from Alexandria and Marshall. With all the fields being in a centralized location now with the additions to Bertram Park, Monticello was a perfect location to host the event.
“This will be a great time to see some good soccer and see hundreds of kids enjoying a wrap up of their season of soccer,” said Brian Anderson.
Awards for each bracket are given out after the conclusion of their championship games for each age group.
Overall there are 17 boys teams and 18 girls teams. Brackets and schedules can be found on the MYSA website. City officials estimate about 3,000 to 4,000 visitors to Bertram Park over the weekend.
