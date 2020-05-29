Monticello to celebrate start of summer, 2020 graduates with fireworks

Two local groups with a strong desire to host fireworks events have come together as one to host a spectacular show in the skies above Monticello on Friday, June 5.
The light show will honor the Monticello High School Class of 2020 and the start of summer in Monticello. The event is being put on by the City of Monticello and the people who were organizing the all-night party that was originally planned for June 5 following the MHS commencement ceremony.
The fireworks will be held at dusk on Friday, June 5. They will be shot off from the field just north of the Monticello Aldi store, which is located at 9400 Cedar Street. This area was generously made available by property owner Shawn Weinand.
As a result of the partnership with the Grad Party organizers, the fireworks display will feature larger fireworks that can be seen from a greater area, helping to facilitate social distancing.
City leaders ask that those viewing the fireworks also follow these guidelines:
• Follow social distance recommendations and avoid gathering in large groups to watch the fireworks.
• If the fireworks are visible from your home, you are encouraged you to watch them from there.
• Otherwise, we encourage people to watch from their vehicles or in the vicinity of thei immediate family only.
• Some streets surrounding the area where the fireworks are being fired from will bemarked with no parking signs. Please watch for the signs and find an alternate place to park and view the display.
The City of Monticello had intended to host a summer fireworks display as it traditionally does during RiverFest week. RiverFest 2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the City Council felt strongly that it didn't want to abandon one more of the many summer recreational activities that has now been removed from the summer calendar due to the coronavirus.
The graduation party organizers sought a way to honor the 2020 graduates since a ban on large gatherings not only resulted in the Monticello School District re-inventing the 2020 graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday, June 5, but also resulted in the cancelation of the after-graduation party. Those organizing the party saw a fireworks display as a worthy honor to the Class of 2020.
The two groups came together in the latter half of this week to make the fireworks a reality.
