The Monticello Times staff received six awards during the Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards were handed out Thursday, Jan. 21 during a virtual awards ceremony for the contest period September 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019.

The contest required APG-ECM newspapers to submit entries for various categories decided by the company’s Editorial management team. In all, hundreds entries were submitted by APG-ECM reporters and newspapers.

The entries were judged by a team associated with the St. Cloud State University journalism program.

Reporter Jessie Meyen won a first place award for news photography. Her photo featured a vehicle that hit a transformer in August 2020 in a Monticello neighborhood before bursting into flames.

Editor Jeff Hage won a first place award for best co9verage of a meeting. The story covered a discussion about adding safety features to Highway 25 near Kjellberg’s Trailer Park following the August 2019 death of Ian Rogers, who was riding a bicycle on the highway and hit by a vehicle.

Hage also received second-place awards for best education story and best news photo. The education story featured the Monticello High School math department and math students in a story titled New Math: Doughnuts + hot chocolate = students. The story chronicled a Saturday morning program that voluntarily brought students together for group studying. Hage’s news photo was of a devastating vehicle crash on I-94 in Silver Creek Township.

Hage also took second-place honors as APG-ECM’s writer of the year. Jonathan Young, editor of the Anoka County UnionHerald was named the 2020 writer of the year.

Additionally, the Monticello Times took second-place honors for best editorial page among the APG-ECM newspapers.

Former Monticello Times editor Tim Hennagir, the editor of the Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca, won the first-place award for best in-depth reporting for his coverage of the Princeton Public Utilities Commission. 

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

