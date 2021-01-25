The Monticello Times staff received six awards during the Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards were handed out Thursday, Jan. 21 during a virtual awards ceremony for the contest period September 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019.
The contest required APG-ECM newspapers to submit entries for various categories decided by the company’s Editorial management team. In all, hundreds entries were submitted by APG-ECM reporters and newspapers.
The entries were judged by a team associated with the St. Cloud State University journalism program.
Reporter Jessie Meyen won a first place award for news photography. Her photo featured a vehicle that hit a transformer in August 2020 in a Monticello neighborhood before bursting into flames.
Editor Jeff Hage won a first place award for best co9verage of a meeting. The story covered a discussion about adding safety features to Highway 25 near Kjellberg’s Trailer Park following the August 2019 death of Ian Rogers, who was riding a bicycle on the highway and hit by a vehicle.
Hage also received second-place awards for best education story and best news photo. The education story featured the Monticello High School math department and math students in a story titled New Math: Doughnuts + hot chocolate = students. The story chronicled a Saturday morning program that voluntarily brought students together for group studying. Hage’s news photo was of a devastating vehicle crash on I-94 in Silver Creek Township.
Hage also took second-place honors as APG-ECM’s writer of the year. Jonathan Young, editor of the Anoka County UnionHerald was named the 2020 writer of the year.
Additionally, the Monticello Times took second-place honors for best editorial page among the APG-ECM newspapers.
Former Monticello Times editor Tim Hennagir, now editor of the Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca, won the first-place award for best in-depth reporting for his coverage of the Princeton Public Utilities Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.