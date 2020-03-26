Monticello teachers say 'We Miss You' with parade

Horns honked. The siren of a fire truck wailed. School-aged children stood on driveways waving handmade signs. The exuberant voices of teachers shouted from the windows of their vehicles, “We Miss You.”

Little Mountain Elementary School teachers reconnected with their students on a Thursday morning when they would normally be studying things like reading, writing, and arithmetic by taking to the streets of 19 Monticello neighborhoods in a 1 1/2 parade that carried a strong message: No coronavirus is going to keep Little Mountain teachers and students apart.

Little Mountain Elementary School teachers and students have been apart for nearly two weeks since Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz halted classroom activity at schools across the State to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

LME teachers wanted to reach out and see their students before embarking on at least a month of distant learning that begins Monday, March 30 at which time the only connection between teacher and student will be online.

The teachers began gathering early at Little Mountain Elementary to line up their vehicles and form a parade line- many with children and dogs. The teachers shared smiles and stories with friends and co-workers. They admired each other’s handiwork on vehicle signs that had messages like “We Love Our LME Kids,” “We Love Our Students,” “We Love You and We Miss You,” and “Outta Our Way, We Get to See Our LME Kiddos Today.”

Jana Cordell, a Little Mountain fourth grade teacher who organized the parade, said teachers were at a loss when the Governor announced he was closing schools and taking learning online.

“They left on Friday and didn’t get to come back,” Cordell said.

“The kids didn’t get to say goodbye, and we didn’t either,” she said.

Cordell learned about a teacher parade in another school district and thought it would be something that would work in Monticello.

She shouted out to some teachers and friends who “kind of went wild,” Cordell said.

“You know teachers. We always take things to the max,” she said.

Cordell was glad the parade came together so she could see some of her students again- even if only through proper social distancing.

“You kind of get attached to the buggers,” Cordell said.

Teachers weren’t the only ones getting in on the parade. Paraprofessionals got in on the fun, too.

Para Joanie Michaelis was in a van decorated with red and white stars featuring the names of the school’s paraprofessionals.

“We work with them just as much as the teachers,” Michaelis said of the students.

“We miss them too, they’re pretty special,” she said.

Teachers Joy White and Amy Clark undertook the job of laying out the parade route, which started in the Wildwood neighborhood and winded through the south side neighborhoods of Monticello before ending in the two Kjellberg trailer park neighborhoods and the Klein Farms-Stonebridge Drive area. White and Clark went out and drove the route, estimated times of arrival, and put them into a chart that was then given to parents.

“We tried to reach the developments that have the most students,” Clark said.

“We tried to hit as many main streets as we could” White said.

“The teacher parade sure was good for the heart,” one parent said, noting that these next few weeks away from school will be difficult on the students.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com