The Monticello City Council has unanimously approved expenditures of additional CARES Act economic assistance to six local restaurants and two microbreweries who previously applied and were awarded grant assistance through the EDA’s Small Business Emergency Grant Program. The total amount of assistance these eight small businesses received as a part of additional funding was over $11,500 each.
Grantees may utilize the CARES Act funding for expenses such as mortgage or rent payments, utilities, employee wages, supplies, or repairs. Grantees are required to provide proof of expenses per grant and CARES Act guidelines.
To date, the City of Monticello EDA has approved a total of 38 grant applications through the EDA Small Business Emergency Grant Program with a total grant distribution in the amount of $190,000. The EDA’s grant program began the end of July and ran through mid-November. Grantees that successfully applied included small businesses such restaurants, hair and nail salons, massage therapy clinics, health and wellness stores, dentists, retail businesses, microbreweries, hotels, and specialty service providers. The program was created by the Monticello EDA. The November 13th distribution by the City Council was an addition to the original 38 grant awards.
The City continues to seek opportunities to support local businesses during this challenging and unpredictable time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.