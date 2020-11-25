small business mt

The Monticello City Council has unanimously approved expenditures of additional CARES Act economic assistance to six local restaurants and two microbreweries who previously applied and were awarded grant assistance through the EDA’s Small Business Emergency Grant Program. The total amount of assistance these eight small businesses received as a part of additional funding was over $11,500 each.

Grantees may utilize the CARES Act funding for expenses such as mortgage or rent payments, utilities, employee wages, supplies, or repairs. Grantees are required to provide proof of expenses per grant and CARES Act guidelines.

To date, the City of Monticello EDA has approved a total of 38 grant applications through the EDA Small Business Emergency Grant Program with a total grant distribution in the amount of $190,000. The EDA’s grant program began the end of July and ran through mid-November. Grantees that successfully applied included small businesses such restaurants, hair and nail salons, massage therapy clinics, health and wellness stores, dentists, retail businesses, microbreweries, hotels, and specialty service providers. The program was created by the Monticello EDA. The November 13th distribution by the City Council was an addition to the original 38 grant awards.

The City continues to seek opportunities to support local businesses during this challenging and unpredictable time.

