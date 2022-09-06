If you volunteered for the Monticello Senior Center in 2019, 2020, or 2021 we hope you will attend the Volunteer Appreciation on Monday, September 19.  Spouses of volunteers are welcome too.  The theme is, Our Volunteers are Priceless.  The Swedish meatballs noon dinner will be provided by VFW Post 8731, followed by a short program, entertainment, and prize drawings.  Please sign up for this event by September 14 and you can do that by calling us at 763-295-2000.  There is no charge to attend this senior center event.  

You can get your influenza and/or COVID vaccine at the senior center on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.  Be sure to bring your insurance card, Medicare or other, for billing purposes.  Both high dose and regular flu vaccines will be available, and appointments are not required.

