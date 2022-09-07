If you volunteered for the Monticello Senior Center in 2019, 2020, or 2021 we hope you will attend the Volunteer Appreciation on Monday, September 19. Spouses of volunteers are welcome too. The theme is, Our Volunteers are Priceless. The Swedish meatballs noon dinner will be provided by VFW Post 8731, followed by a short program, entertainment, and prize drawings. Please sign up for this event by September 14 and you can do that by calling us at 763-295-2000. There is no charge to attend this senior center event.
You can get your influenza and/or COVID vaccine at the senior center on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Be sure to bring your insurance card, Medicare or other, for billing purposes. Both high dose and regular flu vaccines will be available, and appointments are not required.
You do need to sign up in advance to go on trips that we offer thru the senior center. You can ride a coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, October 10. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Give us a call at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
Another trip we are offering will be to Jordan, MN on Wednesday, October 12. The first stop will be lunch at the Feed Mill Restaurant where you can enjoy a club sandwich, soup of the day, and a beverage. Next stop will be the Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard. With the orchard pass you can take the Wagon Ride Tour and visit the sunflower fields, corn maze, barnyard, and other exhibits. Take time to purchase baked goods, cider, apples, and a variety of apple products. The final stop on the tour will be to Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. It is the bright yellow hangar-like building along highway 169. You can purchase candy, fruits, vegetables, and other specialty items. Please note that the candy store takes cash or checks only. The bus will depart the community center at 9:15 a.m. and return at about 4:45 p.m. The cost is $68 per person, and you must register soon.
There is a $5 charge to come to the Grandparents Day dinner on Thursday, September 15. The day will feature a delicious meal and some very special entertainment. A tasty turkey dinner will be served at noon, provided by VFW Post 8731. The entertainment will be provided by musician Jeff Bianchi, who has performed nationwide, and he will start playing at noon. Please only sign up for this Grandparent’s Day dinner if you intend to stay for Jeff’s entire one-hour performance. Call 763-295-2000 to sign up for this very enjoyable event.
You can also call us to sign up for the next program photographer and storyteller Doug Ohman will give at our center called, “Schoolhouse Memories.” Travel back as Doug brings you to a time when all eight grades were in one classroom. Reminisce about school lunch, recess and of course, “the three R’s.” The stories and photographs will make you smile and laugh. Doug will give this presentation at the center on Monday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, September 14 is the date that the senior center Book Club will meet next. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and they will be discussing German Girl by Armando Lucas Correa. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading. This group has grown in size and is very successful – check it out.
Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will provide blood pressure screening at our center on Tuesday, September 13 from 11 a.m. to noon. There is no charge and you do not have to sign up in advance.
Our billiards team, the Cue Masters, will be heading to the Elk River Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, September 14 to take on the Silver Snookers at 9 a.m. The winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck Cue Masters!
The winner of last week’s cribbage tournament was Dale Radke. Deb Ende came in second place and Marlo Samuelson third. The last euchre tournament winner was Loren Heckmann, with Deanna Cahill coming in second and Glen Schleif third.
Nine August Trivia Contest forms turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Tim Erickson, Robin Feller, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, Gerri Wischnewski, and Larry Wischnewski. Tim’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by the center to pick up a September Trivia Contest form.
I just want to invite Monticello Senior Center members one more time to vote in the September 9th election to fill three Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors positions. The election will be held from noon to 1 p.m. The senior center Annual Meeting will be held at 1 p.m., after the election. Activity and financial reports will be given at the meeting, and election results will be announced.
