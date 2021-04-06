We have a great program coming up at the center and I hope you choose to participate. Doug Ohman is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer. We will be showing one of Doug’s pre-recorded presentations as he takes you on a virtual tour traveling back through time. He will share interesting stories, photographs, and forgotten memories about many of America’s best loved First Ladies. You can watch this program on the community center big screen on Wednesday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required. Come and enjoy Doug’s beautiful pictures and tremendous knowledge in a safe environment! This and more of Doug’s presentations can be accessed on the monticelloseniorcenter.org website (click on “Virtual Programs”).
We have a fun event coming up later this month that I also hope you choose to be a part of. Did you know that there is a National Banana Day? I didn’t but after I found out, I thought we should celebrate it! Wednesday, April 21 is the day, and you can call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot. This event begins at 10 a.m. and will take place in the community center Mississippi Room. We really hope you will come and enjoy a number of banana treats and some fresh, hot coffee. Oh, there is no charge to attend.
There is also no charge to come and get your blood pressure checked at our center on Tuesday, April 13 anytime between 11 a.m. and noon. Ali, a nurse at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be available to provide this free service. Just remember that as with all senior center activities, you do have to call to sign up in advance, 763-295-2000.
Another monthly event coming up is the senior center Book Club. This group will be meeting on Wednesday, April 14 at 9:30 a.m. and is expertly facilitated by retired teacher Mary Micke. During the meeting they discuss the book they read and pick up the new one. If you want to participate via Zoom, just let me know and we can send you the link.
The Caregiver Support Group also meets monthly at our center. Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard facilitates this group, which will meet next on Wednesday, April 14 from 1:30-3 p.m. This service is made possible by Senior Community Services, the same non-profit agency that I have worked for over 29 years now. Becky also can provide one on one support for caregivers. She is at our center on Thursday mornings, and you can call her at 952-746-4028 to make an appointment to meet with her. If Thursday mornings don’t work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
Do you know someone with dementia? Do you wish you knew more about the disease and how to interact more effectively with someone with dementia? If so, I strongly encourage you to participate in a Dementia Friends training session via Zoom. It’s only an hour and is well worth your time. I took the training a short time ago and found it to be very beneficial and informative. There are two trainings coming up on Tuesday, April 20 – one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Please contact me and I will email you the registration link.
Do you like to eat a tasty meal in a safe environment with other nice people? If so, be sure to check out our Tasty Tuesday events. The meals are served in the community center Mississippi Room. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: April 13 – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad, green beans, dinner roll (catered by Russell’s on the Lake); April 27 – grilled cheeseburger, beans, chips, pickle. Please give us a call to join us for a delicious meal and the opportunity to socialize with others.
Five March Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Paul & Dianne Klein, Bernice Nathe, and Pete Stupar. Bernice’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by the senior center to pick up a copy of the April Trivia Contest.
I hope you have a great week and as the weather gets warmer you can get out and enjoy it.
