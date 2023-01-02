We invite you to come to the senior center on Monday, January 23 to take part in the Chili Cook-off. Bring your chili in a crockpot hot and ready to eat. If you are a chili lover, but not a chili maker, you are also welcome to come and take part in this noon dinner. People attending will sample each chili and vote for the 2 they like best. There will be prizes for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

Please contact the senior center in advance whether or not you plan to bring chili. Cornbread, crackers, chili toppings, beverages, and dessert will be served with the chili. The cost is $5 per person and those bringing chili do not pay. Please sign up for this dinner by January 19. Hope to see you on the 23rd for a tasty meal and the chance to choose the best chili!

