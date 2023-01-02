We invite you to come to the senior center on Monday, January 23 to take part in the Chili Cook-off. Bring your chili in a crockpot hot and ready to eat. If you are a chili lover, but not a chili maker, you are also welcome to come and take part in this noon dinner. People attending will sample each chili and vote for the 2 they like best. There will be prizes for the 1st and 2nd place winners.
Please contact the senior center in advance whether or not you plan to bring chili. Cornbread, crackers, chili toppings, beverages, and dessert will be served with the chili. The cost is $5 per person and those bringing chili do not pay. Please sign up for this dinner by January 19. Hope to see you on the 23rd for a tasty meal and the chance to choose the best chili!
I also hope you see you at some of our weekly Movie Matinees. We show a movie on the community center big screen in the Mississippi on Mondays at 1 p.m. You can call us at 763- 295-2000 each Monday morning to find out which movie we will showing. There is no charge and freshly made popcorn is served.
If you are caring for someone with memory loss, I hope to see you at our next Memory Café. The Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. Beautiful keepsakes for your
family! The January 18th meeting will be held at our center from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and the project will be painting snowflake suncatchers. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
If you are caring for a loved one either close or from afar, please consider joining us for the monthly Caregiver Support Group meeting. This group will meet at the center on Thursday, January 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard.
This group provides specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
People do not have to pay anything to participate in the senior center’s Book Club. This group
meets on a monthly basis and will again on Wednesday, January 11 at 9:30 a.m. They will be
discussing the book, At the Wolf’s Table, by Rosella Postorino. You can also pick up the next
book the group will be reading. If you enjoy reading, please check out the Book Club.
You can get your blood pressure checked at the senior center on Tuesday, January 10. A nurse
from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the center on the 10 th from 11 a.m. to noon to
provide this free service. You do not need an appointment, just come on in.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters billiards team will be heading to the Elk River Senior Activity
Center on Wednesday, January 11 to take on the Silver Snookers. The tournament will begin at
9 a.m. The winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next
month. Good luck Cue Masters!
Last week’s cribbage tournament winner was Bernice Nathe. Loren Heckmann came in second
place and Bill Lansing third. Ted Nelson was the winner of last week’s euchre tournament.
Katie Sterriker had the second highest score and Norm Olson third. If you enjoy playing cards,
please give us a call so we can give you the playing schedule.
