We hope you can join us for a picnic at Ellison Park next to the beautiful Mississippi River on Friday, July 23 at noon. You can contact the senior center to reserve your place, 763-295-2000. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is just $6 per person, and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment. Hope to see you at the picnic!
We also hope to see you at another tasty event the senior center is sponsoring. July is National Ice Cream Month, and you are invited to celebrate with others. Come to the center on Monday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m. to build and enjoy your own ice cream sundae—we will have lots of delicious toppings! The cost is $2 per person, and you are asked to sign up in advance so we know how many people to expect. I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
We sure feel like screaming if someone takes advantage of us financially. Did you know that older Americans lose an estimated $2.9 billion of their hard-earned money each year due to elder financial abuse? Older Americans and vulnerable adults are targeted for fraud because they have traditional values and tend to be more trusting, even to strangers. Many are isolated socially, and they desire company, making them more susceptible to undue influence and exploitation. I really encourage you to attend a presentation at the center to learn tips to recognize, react to and report common financial scams to better ensure the financial safety of you and your loved ones. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. and will be facilitated by US Bank staff. Please sign up in advance at the center if you plan to attend.
You can also let us know in advance if you plan to attend a presentation that will be given in person at our center by photographer and historian Doug Ohman. Doug will present Part 1 of “Influential Women in American History” on Thursday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. He will highlight the lives of some amazing women that left a positive mark on our history. The talk will highlight approximately 15 women from Alice Paul to Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Doug will be sure to include some women whose stories have been lost by most Americans. Part 2 will be offered in August.
The senior center’s HOME program offers some great services that help older adults remain in their own homes. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, yardwork, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. Joe is generally at our center on Thursdays in the afternoon and you can call him to make an appointment.
Another part of the HOME Program is Tech Support. Do you need help with your smart-phone, tablet, computer or TV system? Want to join in on a Zoom meeting or connect with your grandkids on Facebook but not sure how? Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with her, you can call us to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring your equipment with you to your appointment. Mary can also connect with you over the phone.
In home help is also available for a small fee.
There is no fee for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss to attend our monthly Memory Café gatherings. Our Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where people can participate in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all supplies are provided for you. You can participate in person on Wednesday, July 21 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. To register or for more information, call the senior center at 763-295-2000.
Are you caring for a family member, friend, or neighbor? Are you helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the senior center on Wednesday July 14 from 1:30-3 p.m. This group, facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center to reserve your spot.
You do not have to reserve your spot in advance to come to the senior center on Tuesday, July 13 to get your blood pressure checked. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free monthly service.
The senior center Book Club meets monthly, and members discuss the book they read and pick up the new one. The group will meet on Wednesday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. and you are welcome to join them.
Seven June Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, Bernice Nathe, and Marlene Petersen. Alice’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Stop by the center to pick up a July Trivia Contest sheet if you enjoy a challenge.
There are many Riverfest events coming up in the next few days and I really hope you can get out and enjoy some of them. Senior center volunteers will be running the bingo games at Ellison Park on Sunday, July 11 from 2-4:30 p.m. There is a minimal charge to play and prize money is awarded to the winners. People of all ages can play, and I hope to see you there!
Activities the week of July 9-16:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 1 p.m. bridge tournament, Movie Monday; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, Tech Support; 10 a.m. Yahtzee; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, Influential Women presentation; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner, HOME Program; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of July 12:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – pulled pork, cheesy hash brown bake, coleslaw, fresh fruit
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – no dinner today
