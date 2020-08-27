Voters in the Monticello School District will be going to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to vote on an increase in the school district’s operating levy.
The Monticello School Board voted on Monday, Aug. 17 to put a $6 million question on the Nov. 3 ballot. The measure passed 5-0 with member Jill Hoffman being absent.
The $6 million levy increase request equates to $1,299 per student, Tina Burkholder, director of business services, told members of the school board. The amount is also the maximum dollar amount allowed, she said.
The tax impact on the Monticello School District property owner is a small tax increase, Burkholder said. She estimated a tax increase of $20 to $40 per month, depending on a residential property’s value, if the measure is approved by voters on Nov. 3.
Supt. Eric Olson called the increase in the school district’s operating levy an opportunity for the future of the school district.
In a presentation to the school board, Olson noted that education in Monticello is at a crossroads and the increase in the school district’s operating levy will help the district find the right path forward.
If the levy question fails at the polls, the district will be faced with making about $1 million in budget cuts in the Spring of 2021, Olson said.
That comes on the heels of the district making $3.2 million in cuts over the course of three of the past four years, he said.
Olson said he doesn’t want to see future budget cuts.
“I think we’ve cut enough in this district,” he said.
Instead, he supported asking the community for help in maintain programs and services offered to the children of the Monticello School District.
“There are times when it’s OK to ask for help,” Olson said.
“We’re at that moment to ask the voters to rally as a community and together do something for our future,” he said.
Jennifer Lewis Kannegieter, vice-chair and treasurer of the school board, said it is a difficult time to be asking people for more money, but also knows that the school district has been facing more costs.
Jeff Hegle made the motion to take the levy question to the voters. Missy Hanson seconded the motion.
Before making his motion, Hegle took the time to discuss the opportunity the district has in helping students with mental health issues if the increase in the school district’s operating levy is approved in November.
He said the district has an opportunity to correct a disservice schools not just locally, but nationwide, have done to students with mental health issues.
The district needs to help students with mental health issues find a way to be successful.
“We have to do it now, before it’s too late,” Hegle said, noting that after a student with mental health issues leaves high school. “He or she may never again have access to the resources to help them with their mental health struggles.”
If the increase in the school district’s operating levy passes, revenue from the measure would be used to reduce class sizes, increase student services such as mental health care, keep up with technology advances, and enrich the School District curriculum, Olson said.
During an August 3 meeting when the levy proposal was first discussed, Olson highlighted a need to hire more teachers to reduce class sizes, increase the number of social workers district-wide, increase options for students in the area of career exploration, add bus routes to decrease the time students spend each day on a school bus (some routes are an hour long, Olson noted), improving technology and problem-solving options for students; increasing support positions, and decreasing activity fees so all students can participate in activities and feel a part of the school community with no exclusions.
Jeff Hage
