Three bond referendum questions on the ballot in the Monticello School District failed Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The first question was an operating referendum question to generate $2.1 that would lower the amount of budget reductions required this year and in future years. A successful referendum would also have allowed for the protection of certain programming and staffing, school district officials said prior to the Nov. 2 vote.
The second question, which was contingent upon the passage of the first, was a $1.2 million operating referendum question that would have allowed the district to avoid budget-related reductions entirely this school year.
The third question on the ballot was a $2 million technology levy. Passage of this question was needed to continue to maintain a 1:1 device ration for the district's entire student body, school district officials said.
Question 1 failed 1,842 to 1,056. Question 2 failed 1,914 to 980. Question 3 failed 1,944 to 956.
Following the announcement of the referendum results, Supt. Eric Olson addressed school district stakeholders in an open letter on the school district's website.
"There is no doubt that we are disappointed in the result, and I would be lying if I said that I’m not still reeling a bit from the impact this will have on our staff and students. We understand that raising taxes is always a tough ask. We felt, and continue to feel, like the value, the impact and the need merited the ask," Olson stated.
Olson said the Monticello School District's funding situation isn't going away until the state and federal mechanisms for funding education changes. The fight for funding is far from over, Olson stated in light of the failed referendum questions.
"We will continue to explore new avenues, from grant funding to lobbying the state, until we feel our funding allows us to give our students and staff the resources they need and deserve," the superintendent stated.
The harsh reality of the failed referendum questions means the school district will face significant budget reductions this year, Olson stated.
"This, of course, is the life of a public school district. We’ve been through these cuts before, as has every district around us. They will sting, and the impacts will be felt by many. However, we’re fortunate to have countless great leaders and educators that will continue to do everything that we can for our students," Olson stated.
A similar, $6 million bond question failed a year ago in the Monticello School District.
