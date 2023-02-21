Due to the incoming major winter storm, Monticello School District is officially moving to Digital and At-Home Learning Days for Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23. All school buildings will be closed on Feb. 22 and 23. This means all activities are canceled for these two days and that Magic Adventures will be closed as well.  

As for tonight, we will continue with the plans laid out in yesterday’s communication. High school activities have been moved up earlier in the evening, and the Community Education Ski Trip has been canceled for tonight.

