Due to the incoming major winter storm, Monticello School District is officially moving to Digital and At-Home Learning Days for Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23. All school buildings will be closed on Feb. 22 and 23. This means all activities are canceled for these two days and that Magic Adventures will be closed as well.
As for tonight, we will continue with the plans laid out in yesterday’s communication. High school activities have been moved up earlier in the evening, and the Community Education Ski Trip has been canceled for tonight.
While it is rare for us to make decisions this early, this is shaping up to be a truly historic winter storm and the level of confidence from meteorologists gives us confidence in making this decision at this time. It is our hope that by providing this information now, families are better able to prepare for and handle the disruptions that these events can bring to a family's schedule.
Please know that students will be expected to complete tasks as assigned by their teachers during each of these days. While I know some families wish for the snow days of old, these Digital and At-Home Learning Days allow us to keep engaging our students AND prevent us from having to schedule school days into the summer. Please be on the lookout for potential additional communication from your child’s teachers or building regarding expectations for these days.
At this time, we are optimistic that the storm will wind down early enough on Thursday to allow for safe road conditions and the resumption of regular school activities on Friday. Should that change, we will be back in communication with families. As always, if you do not hear from us, please plan for a regular schedule.
Thank you all for your understanding and partnership. These weather events bring a challenge for all of us, but by working side-by-side we are able to continue to navigate them successfully and move forward together.
