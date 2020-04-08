Monticello School District is proud to join districts across the state participating in #BeTheLightMN. We will be illuminating Monticello Stadium from 8:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. every Monday night until June 1st.
We see our district as one of the great unifying bonds in this amazing community, and we feel a responsibility to create a symbol of hope and unity for all to enjoy as we continue to endure together. Each Monday night, we will turn on our lights in honor of the entire community, but especially of these distinguished groups:
The Class of 2020. A special honor for a truly special group of seniors who are forging through unimaginable circumstances to close out their final year in the district, and will no doubt come out better, stronger people on the other side because of it. The leadership you have shown, the relationships you’ve created, the legacies you’ve cemented, will carry on for years. In addition to our seniors, we shine the light for all students. For those that are missing friends, for those that lost the opportunity to play their favorite sport, take their favorite class, or connect with their favorite teacher in person one last time. Our lights shine for you.
Our staff. To our incredible educators, working tirelessly to find new, engaging ways to educate and to connect with our students. To our support staff, going above and beyond in every task that’s asked of them. To every person working across the district and community to be there for kids, even when we can’t welcome them into our buildings. Our lights shine for you.
To our essential employees across this community. These lights shine on for all of those that have continued to go about their business, providing the services that our community relies on the most. We owe each and every one of you a great debt of gratitude, and our lights shine for you.
As we all know, Governor Tim Walz has encouraged us to #StayAtHomeMN. For that reason, and for the health of our community and great state, we are asking that people not gather at the field. Should you want to see the lights from up close, we ask that vehicles enter from the south entrance of the student parking side, and exit out the north entrance by the baseball field. Vehicles should keep moving through the parking lot, and no one should exit their vehicle at any time.
One day soon, these lights will again stand as a warm invitation to our community’s greatest gathering place. Today, let them stand as a beacon of hope, a symbol of unity, and a call for recognition to those mentioned above, as well as all of the people enduring together across this great community.
