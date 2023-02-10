The Minnesota School Boards Association has set February as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play in our society. Monticello School District is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Month to honor local board members for their commitment to the Monticello community and its students.

“Strong schools are foundational to building strong communities – and the Monticello School Board devotes countless hours to making sure our schools are providing high-level educational opportunities for all students,” said Superintendent Eric Olson. “School board members are responsible for making difficult decisions every month, decisions that require countless hours of studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability, transparency, and service that our citizens expect.”

