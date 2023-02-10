The Minnesota School Boards Association has set February as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play in our society. Monticello School District is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Month to honor local board members for their commitment to the Monticello community and its students.
“Strong schools are foundational to building strong communities – and the Monticello School Board devotes countless hours to making sure our schools are providing high-level educational opportunities for all students,” said Superintendent Eric Olson. “School board members are responsible for making difficult decisions every month, decisions that require countless hours of studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability, transparency, and service that our citizens expect.”
As stated by the Minnesota School Board Association, the key work of boards is to raise student achievement by:
• Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority;
• Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;
• Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;
• Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;
• Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;
• Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and
• Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.
In Monticello School District the board guides education using Monticello’s four strategic priorities of Teaching and Learning, Collaborative Connections, Safe and Healthy Culture, and Innovation and Leadership. Through these priorities, and all of the thankless hours put in behind the scenes, the Monticello School Board continues to make Monticello an excellent place to receive an education for Every Kid, Every Day.
“Even though we’re making a special effort to show our appreciation this month, school board members’ work is a year-round commitment,” said Olson.
The members serving our district and their years of service are as follows: Board Chair Kathy Ziebarth (Two years of service), Vice Chair Jeff Hegle (Seven years of service), Secretary/Clerk Melissa Curtis (Five years of service), Jamie Sieben (Two years of service), Mark Branson (First year of service), and Casey Root (First year of service).
