The newly crowned Wright County Dairy Princesses are pictured from left to right. In the back row are: Kieya Sargent, Natalie Neumann, Autumn Roskowiak, and Monticello’s Katherine Hills. In the front row are: Jalyssa Beaudry, Brooklyn Decker. Not pictured: Grace Zeidler
On Saturday, March 26th, the new Wright County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors were crowned at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo.
This year’s princesses are Jalyssa Beaudry of Otsego; Brooklyn Decker of Howard Lake; Kieya Sargent of Maple Lake; Natalie Neumann of Buffalo; Autumn Roskowiak of Maple Lake; Katherine Hills of Monticello; and Grace Zeidler of Cokato. This year’s ambassadors are Malorie Thorson of Waverly; Crystal Gunderson of Howard Lake; Maria Beaudry of Otsego; Emma Grangroth of Dassel; Leah Beaudry of Otsego; Sophie Salmela of Howard Lake; Haley Sims of Delano; Mollie Grangroth of Dassel; and Katy Berning of Otsego. You will see them around the county serving ice cream and reading stories at libraries, in community parades, at the Wright County fair, and more. If you have an event you would like the dairy princesses to attend contact their Facebook page or at dairyprincesswright@gmail.com. To stay up to date with this year’s dairy royalty find them on Facebook and Instagram at Wright County Dairy Princesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.