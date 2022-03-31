Wright Dairy Princess.jpg

The newly crowned Wright County Dairy Princesses are pictured from left to right. In the back row are: Kieya Sargent, Natalie Neumann, Autumn Roskowiak, and Monticello’s Katherine Hills. In the front row are: Jalyssa Beaudry, Brooklyn Decker. Not pictured: Grace Zeidler

 

On Saturday, March 26th, the new Wright County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors were crowned at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo. 

Wright Dairy Princess Hills.jpg

 Katherine Hills 

This year’s princesses are Jalyssa Beaudry of Otsego; Brooklyn Decker of Howard Lake; Kieya Sargent of Maple Lake; Natalie Neumann of Buffalo; Autumn Roskowiak of Maple Lake; Katherine Hills of Monticello; and Grace Zeidler of Cokato. This year’s ambassadors are Malorie Thorson of Waverly; Crystal Gunderson of Howard Lake; Maria Beaudry of Otsego; Emma Grangroth of Dassel; Leah Beaudry of Otsego; Sophie Salmela of Howard Lake; Haley Sims of Delano; Mollie Grangroth of Dassel; and Katy Berning of Otsego. You will see them around the county serving ice cream and reading stories at libraries, in community parades, at the Wright County fair, and more. If you have an event you would like the dairy princesses to attend contact their Facebook page or at dairyprincesswright@gmail.com. To stay up to date with this year’s dairy royalty find them on Facebook and Instagram at Wright County Dairy Princesses.

