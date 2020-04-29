Monticello’s Riverfest Celebration has been canceled for 2020 due to public safety concerns related to the Coronavirus.
The Riverfest Committee made the decision Tuesday, April 28.
The committee issued the following statement:
“The Riverfest committee has made the very difficult decision to cancel Riverfest for the safety of our community. We thank our Volunteers, Sponsors, Vendors, and most of all the Community Members for the continued support each year! We look forward to seeing all of you July 8th - 11th 2021 for one heck of a celebration!”
This is a developing story. be Sure to check for updates.
