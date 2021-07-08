Monticello’s Riverfest kicks off Thursday, July 8 with what is sure to be a memorable four days of hometown community pride.
The four-day celebration of summer, community, food, and people is scheduled to be held from July 8 to July 11 in 2021.
Riverfest kicks off with the annual block party at the Monticello Community Center. The Community Center, Monticello Senior Center, and Monticello Times will be serving free hotdogs, chips and soda from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A highlight of this annual event is surely the desserts baked by members of the senior center. You’re sure to enjoy!
On Thursday night, July 8, the Community Celebration at Pioneer Park will entertain people of all ages. The opening night features a car show, petting zoo, fun and games, pony rides and the Community Leaders Pie Eating Contest. It’s a night of fun one won’t want to miss.
On Friday, July 9, the community-wide talent show will be held in the Monticello High School auditorium from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Following the talent show is the fireworks display, launched near the grounds of the high school. The parking lot of Resurrection Lutheran Church is being billed as a place to watch see sky over Monticello get lit up.
Saturday morning is the Riverfest 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. and Kids’ Fun Run along River St. Runners, joggers and walkers show up by the hundreds to complete the course near the Mississippi River.
Following the run, it’s a short walk to Ellison Park for Art in the Park and the mouth-watering Taste of Monticello from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., where handcrafted items are sold at over 60 booths, while vendors sell food and beverages. Could the Harold Express be chugging through the park? You’ll hjave to wait and see.
The annual bean bag toss begins at 10 a.m. in Ellison Park.
Saturday night is the Monticello Street Dance. Concert-goers gather in the Monticello Community Center parking lot to enjoy food, beverages, and the return of live music from “Outside Recess” at 8:30 p.m. Terry DuBois is the opening act at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday marks the final day of the Riverfest celebration. The morning begins with a community worship service at Ellison Park. Afterwards, people gather along the streets of downtown to watch the 12 p.m. Riverfest Parade.
The final event of Riverfest is the Ellison Park Celebration, happening Sunday afternoon from 2-5:30 p.m.
The celebration features the popular duck race, live music, kids games, beer garden, and food concessions, as well as the naming of the Monticello Citizen of the Year.
