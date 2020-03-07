A great selection of used books and media will be available at the Monticello Public Library’s Annual Spring Used Book/Media Sale on Thursday April 2, 3pm – 8pm, Friday April 3, 10am – 5pm, Saturday April 4, 10am – 2pm, and Monday April 6, 10am – 6pm   Note: No scanners on the first day.  A bag sale will run from 4pm – 6pm on Monday – fill a bag with books for suggested donation of $2 or a donation amount of your choice.

Totes filled with various topics of books or media will also be available for silent auction until 6pm at the end of the book sale on Monday, April 6.  

This sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Monticello Library.  Funds raised are used to benefit library services. 

Check us out on Facebook for more information.

Load comments