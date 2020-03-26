For the past few weeks, we’ve all been dealing with uncertainty, change, and the disruption of daily life.
Following Governor Walz’s announcement yesterday, we’re faced with a new challenge across the state. As we enter this new phase, I want you to know that I believe in Monticello – our people, our organizations, and our spirit.
The city will continue to provide updates and information on our website, social media, and other communication resources. We’re prepared to continue serving you throughout this period.
Many members of our staff are already working remotely so they can complete their work while complying with social distancing guidelines, and I appreciate their efforts. In addition, we have staff that continue to report every day to keep up with the work that has to be done onsite. I thank them for their commitment to the community.
Over the next two weeks, critical services will continue to be provided for the public and essential personnel will continue to work. For everyone else, let’s stay calm, stay healthy, and stay home as much as we can.
Together, we will get through this.
