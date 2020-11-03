state patrol squad MT

A Monticello man was seriously injured shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 when he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 94 at Monticello.

David Mark Nervig, age 55 of Monticello, suffered life-threatening injuries when he lost control of the 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the westbound lane of I-94 at mile marker 198.

According to the State Patrol, Nervig came to rest in the right lane. Nervig was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

