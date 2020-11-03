A Monticello man was seriously injured shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 when he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 94 at Monticello.
David Mark Nervig, age 55 of Monticello, suffered life-threatening injuries when he lost control of the 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the westbound lane of I-94 at mile marker 198.
According to the State Patrol, Nervig came to rest in the right lane. Nervig was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
