by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
A Monticello man with a history of domestic assault is accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness at a St. Cloud hotel
Michael Flavin, 29 of Monticello, faces three charges of felony domestic assault in Stearns County District Court in St. Cloud.
Flavin faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each of the three felony charges.
On Nov. 17, 2020, St. Cloud Police responded to a 911 call from a hotel on St. Cloud’s south side near Interstate 94. A woman stated that Flavin choked her to the point that she lost consciousness, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court.
The woman told responding officers that she and Flavin got into an argument. Flavin allegedly called the woman names and spit on her before he allegedly grabbed the woman around the throat with both hands and began choking her.
The woman lost consciousness due to be choked and awoke not knowing her whereabouts, the complaint states.
The woman told officers she feared being beat up worse in the future. Officers observed visible bruising to the woman’s neck.
Flavin left the scene of the crime and was not located by police. A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with two felony counts of domestic assault and one count of domestic assault by strangulation.
Court records suggest Flavin failed to appear for a December 28, 2020 court hearing. He had his initial court appearance two days later on Dec. 30, 2020. Flavin’s next court appearance is set fot January 21.
According to court records, Flavin was sentenced in August to 90 days in jail on a Benton County conviction for misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. In 2011 he was convicted of felony second-degree assault and two separate counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. Additionally, he was convicted of 5th degree assault in 2015.
Reach Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
