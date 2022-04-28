Monticello: Interstate 94 Construction update, week of April 27, 2022

I-94 is an active work zone between Hwy 25 in Monticello and Wright Co. Rd. 8 in Hasty. All lanes have shifted onto the westbound side of the interstate to reconstruct the eastbound lanes. All four lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic to remain open with the exception of limited nighttime lane closures. This lane configuration will remain in place through July. The Enfield Rest Area also remains closed.
St. Michael to Albertville: Bridge work resumes week of May 2
Motorists should expect two nighttime ramp closures so crews can prepare for the Hwy 241 and Wright Co. Rd. 19 bridge work. The westbound I-94 ramp to Wright Co. Rd. 36 at the Hwy 241 bridge will close the night of Sun, May 1. Drivers will be detoured to use the Hwy 241 loop ramp, to the Hwy 241 roundabout, to northbound Wright Co. Rd. 36. View detour map image, PNG
Following the ramp closure, southbound traffic on the Hwy 241 bridge over I-94 in St. Michael will shift to the northbound side starting the week of May 2, so crews can complete work on the southbound side of the bridge. All lanes and ramps will remain open. Motorists will encounter reduced speeds and narrowed lanes through the area. This work is expected to be complete in late-June.
The ramp from eastbound I-94 to the local access road at Wright Co. Rd. 19 will also close the night of Sun, May 1. Drivers will be detoured to the Wright Co. Rd. 19 eastbound off-ramp into Albertville and continue straight through the Wright Co. Rd. 19 intersection to get back to the local access road and Wright Co. Rd. 37.
