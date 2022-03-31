The Human Rights Campaign Foundation released its Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) today recognizing Monticello Hospital as a “Healthcare Equality Leader” and St. Cloud Hospital as a “Healthcare Equality Top Performer” for our equitable treatment and inclusion of our LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees. The Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to equity for LGBTQ+ community members.
The HEI rates healthcare facilities on a scale of 1 to 100 – and Monticello received a perfect score of 100 out of 100 and St. Cloud Hospital received a score of 95 out of 100. This is the second time St. Cloud Hospital has participated in this survey receiving a second recognition of “Top Performer.” Monticello got a perfect score on its first ever submission.
“St. Cloud Hospital is proud to receive this recognition, but more importantly, we’re proud that our LGBTQ+ employees and patients feel safe and heard – while having access to equitable, high-quality care in their community,” Joy Plamann, St. Cloud Hospital President, said.
“A perfect score is definitely encouraging – and I’m proud of all Monticello has done to secure this rating. But we must always keep healthcare equity top of mind and keep improving to ensure all patients, no matter their background, are safe and cared for,” John Hering, Monticello President and Chief Medical Officer, said.
A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey. Of those, 251 facilities earned a “Top Performer” designation and 496 earned a “Leader” designation.
CentraCare remains committed to continuously reviewing and improving access to affirming services for our LGBTQ+ community members, especially transgender patients and patients of color who navigate increased health inequities.
