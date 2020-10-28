Monticello holds firm with learning models

New health data for Wright County, published Oct. 22, show a sharp jump in COVID-19 infections, the third consecutive week that the case rate has risen—but it didn’t trigger any change in the learning models being pursued in Monticello schools.
“There is no question that we are worried about this trend and following it closely,” said Monticello superintendent Eric Olson in a communication to families after the county logged 30.58 infections per 10,000 population.
The Oct. 22 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows that the new rate, representing the period of Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, is a jump of nearly 22 percent over the prior week’s rate of 23.96 and is more than double the case rate for the second week in September.
Olson and others with Monticello Schools have been working alongside a regional COVID-19 response team to determine best course of action as the school year progresses and changes in health data prompt questions around if—or when—a more distanced learning model may have to take effect. Monticello’s elementary students have been receiving fully in-class instruction, while middle and high school students are following a hybrid model.
“While county numbers have put questions into play about transitioning to more restrictive models then mentioned above, we have a month and a half of data to show that our school buildings are one of the safest possible environments for our students right now,” Olson said. “Weighing all data points that we have this moment, we believe that the benefit of educating our students in person far outweighs the current risk we are seeing of community spread within our buildings.
As of Oct. 22, a total of 10 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among students and staff throughout the district since Sept. 8, including one case in the week of Oct. 16-22. Seven of the cases have been in the student population; three have been among staff members.
Leading up to MDH’s Oct. 22 report the district had been preparing for the possibility that its elementary students may have to transition to hybrid learning as early as Nov. 13. School board members had approved at their Oct. 19 meeting, three days prior to administration’s conference with its regional support team, to turn Nov. 10 and 11 into potential transitional prep days if health trends necessitated this switch.
“Any indication of community spread within one of our buildings could force a rapid change between learning models,” said superintendent Olson in his communication. “We will continue to communicate updates weekly, and more frequently when required. But until there is data that shows anything other than staff and students being safe in our buildings, we will continue to educate our students in our buildings for as long as we can.”
Hybrid learning at the elementary level, if the transition were to later take place, would look different from that already in place at the middle and high schools, where students attend class in person every other day and engage in distance learning on the off days.
“For us, hybrid at the elementary level means still having all students in the building every day,” said Clay Sawatzke, communications coordinator for Monticello Schools. “The major differences that are required in the hybrid format are keeping 6 feet of distance and meeting half capacity requirements.”
Monticello’s two elementary schools, Little Mountain and Pinewood, have enough space for all students to continue learning in person under these more strict requirements of a hybrid model, said Sawatzke, commenting that the district had received clarification last Wednesday from MDE on what hybrid learning could look like for the district.
But for now, elementary school students will still be in the classroom full time.
