Come Wednesday, patrons of the Monticello Help Center will no longer be allowed to access the Monticello community's food shelf.
An adjacent service of the help center, which provides clothing to those in need, is closed immediately, according to Lars Carlson, Executive Director of the Monticello Help Center. The anticipated reopening date of the clothing center is Monday, March 30.
Come Wednesday, March 18, patrons of the Monticello Help Center will find that food will be pre-packed based on information gathered at the time of appointment scheduling, Carlson said.
At the appointment time, program participants will park in front of the Help Center and food will be delivered to their cars without the participant entering the building, Carlson explained.
The Mobile Food Shelf will continue its services, but will switch to using disposable boxes that will be left outside of participants' doors.
Food rescue programs will continue as before.
"It is our desire to continue our services during this time of great need, whilst considering the safety of our volunteers, staff, and program participants," Carlson said.
