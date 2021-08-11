Sunday, Aug. 1- 12:17 p.m. Responded to a waterflow alarm in the 1300 block of 7th Street.
Monday, Aug. 2- 1:18 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on County Road 39 and Broadway Street.
Monday, Aug. 2- 2:54 p.m. Responded to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of 4th Street West.
Tuesday, Aug. 3- 1:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash of 7th Street at Walnut Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 4- 11:07 a.m. Medical response in the 8600 block of Eisele Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 6- 5:02 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on County Road 39 at Effort Avenue NE.
Friday, Aug. 6- 7:44 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 1300 block of 7th Street E.
Saturday, Aug. 7- 2:09 p.m. Medical response in the 9000 block of Orchard Circle.
Saturday, Aug. 7- 2:22 p.m. Responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of Aetna Avenue NE/
Saturday, Aug. 7- 6:20 p.m. Responded to a crash in the eastbound lane of I-94 at mile marker 198.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.