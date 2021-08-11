Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

Sunday, Aug. 1- 12:17 p.m. Responded to a waterflow alarm in the 1300 block of 7th Street.

Monday, Aug. 2- 1:18 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on County Road 39 and Broadway Street.

Monday, Aug. 2- 2:54 p.m. Responded to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of 4th Street West.

Tuesday, Aug. 3- 1:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash of 7th Street at Walnut Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 4- 11:07 a.m. Medical response in the 8600 block of Eisele Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 6- 5:02 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on County Road 39 at Effort Avenue NE.

Friday, Aug. 6- 7:44 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 1300 block of 7th Street E.

Saturday, Aug. 7- 2:09 p.m. Medical response in the 9000 block of Orchard Circle.

Saturday, Aug. 7- 2:22 p.m. Responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of Aetna Avenue NE/

Saturday, Aug. 7- 6:20 p.m. Responded to a crash in the eastbound lane of I-94 at mile marker 198.

