Monticello Fire Department, service calls: July 14, 2020 Jul 14, 2020 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save July 512:30 p.m. Standby at Monticello Station for Big Lake Fire 2 p.m. Medical, 7800 Block Cahill Ave N.E. July 117:52 p.m. Motor Vehicle Accident, Clementa Ave NW / County Rd 11 NWCall canceled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Monticello Times Jul 9, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTruck goes through front doors of Lloyd’s Liquor in PierzA wild ride to fame: Nick Hoffman journeys from Nowthen boy to Nashville starTwo women arrested in Pierz for suspicion of marijuana distributionCoach Con Natvig: A legend to manyIncreased levels of manganese detected in Rosemount waterFingerprints link man to Fridley robberyDakota County Fair hosting Fair Food WeekendsShow will go on: Outdoor concerts begin July 30 in Elk RiverPatriotic get-together in Apple ValleyFire destroys barn at Cargill's Elk River facility Images Videos CommentedWest Words had it right, not wrong (3)Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)Anoka County 2020 primary races set (1)Valerie Susan (Johnson) Quiel (1)Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)Rockin’ the chalk art in Hopkins (1)Remember the sacrifices that gave you liberty (1)Letter: Vote in person (1)Patricia Elizabeth Segelstrom (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.