Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

Tuesday, Jan. 4

1:42 a.m. Medical response in the 4600 block of Homestead Dr.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

10:08 a.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 25 south near the mobile home park.

2:13 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 94 at mile post 194.

Friday, Jan. 7

5:31 a.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 94 at mile post 184.

7:23 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 9000 block of Fallon Avenue NE.

Saturday, Jan. 8

11:09 a.m. Responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of River Street.

Big Lake Police, arrests:

• Devon Matthew Gasswint, 21 of Elk River, for Domestic Assault

• Tyler Thomas Harmon, 33 of Big Lake, for DWI

• Nicholas Leslie Lorentson, 39 of Big Lake, for Probation Order

• Marc Alan Demarais, 44 of Big Lake, on a Warrant

Load comments