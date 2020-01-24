Sunday, Jan. 12

• 9:07 p.m. Provided mutual aid to the Buffalo Fire Department at the scene of a garage fire in the 700 Block Rendell St.

Monday, Jan. 13

• 10:30 p.m.  Responded to a report of a carbon monoxide alarm in the 100 Block Herman Lane. Nothing found.

Friday, Jan. 17

• 3:55 p.m. Provided mutual aid to the Buffalo Fire Department at the scene of an electrical fire in the 1300 Block 48th St. NE.

Saturday, Jan. 18

• 11:49 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 at Highway 25. Firefighters provided traffic control.

