Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

Saturday, Nov. 20: 

12:45 p.m. Responded to a car fire on Interstate 94 at mile post 189 in the eastbound lane.

Sunday, Nov. 21: 

10:16 a.m. Provided mutual aid to the Big Lake Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire in the 18000 block of 178th Street.

