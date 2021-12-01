Saturday, Nov. 20:
12:45 p.m. Responded to a car fire on Interstate 94 at mile post 189 in the eastbound lane.
Sunday, Nov. 21:
10:16 a.m. Provided mutual aid to the Big Lake Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire in the 18000 block of 178th Street.
