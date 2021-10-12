Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

Monticello Fire calls:

Monday, Oct. 4- 9:49 a.m. Duty officer called to a lift assist in the 9800 block of Hart Boulevard.

Tuesday, Oct. 5- 11:11 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 5- 11:31 a.m. Medical response in the 2000 block of Meadow Oak Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 5- 4:23 p.m. Duty officer called to thr 3000 block of 88th Street NE on a report of an alarm.

Friday, Oct. 8- 12:57 p.m. Responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on County Road 39 at Briarwood Ave. NE.

Friday, Oct. 8- 3:45 p.m. Responded to an accident on County Road 37 NE and County Road 117 NE.

