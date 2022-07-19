Monday, July 11, 2022

• 8:37 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 7700 block of Aetna Ave. NE.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

2 p.m. Provided aid to a ciyizen in the 9100 block of Fallon Ave. NE.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

• 6:42 p.m. Lift assist in the 200 block of 7th Street E.

Friday, July 15, 2022

• 8:09 a.m. Provided mutual aid to the Buffalo Fire Department for a structure fire.

• 6:45 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire alarm in the 600 block of Vine Lane.

8:49 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 94 at mile marker 188.

Saturday, July 16, 2022

• 2:04 p.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 94 at mile marker 188.

