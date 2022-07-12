Sunday, July 3, 2022

• 9:52 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 94 at mile marker 195.

Monday, July 4, 2022

• 1:23 a.m. Responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the 1200 block of Edmonson Ave. NE.

• 3:46 p.m. Rersponded to a report of a smoke alarm in the 6700 block of 97th St. NE.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

• 5:52 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire alarm in the 5000 block of Martin Dr.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

• 11:05 a.m. Responded to a report of a fire alarm in the 3800 block of Chelsea Road W.

• There was one duty officer call during the week.

