Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

Tuesday, Dec. 7

10:10 a.m. Responded to an auto accident on Interstate 94 at mile post 198.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

7:52 p.m. Responded to a car accident on County Road 75 at 120th Street.

Friday, Dec. 10

8:57 p.m. Responded to a car accident on Interstate 94 at mile post 194.

9:04 p.m. Responded to a car fire in the 500 block of Martin Dr.

