Monticello Fire Truck MT
Sunday, Feb. 2

4:10 a.m. Medical response in the 6300 block of 82nd Street NE.

1:47 p.m. Responded to a report of a snowmobile on fire at Wildwood Boulevard and Jason Avenue.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

8:02 a.m. Responded to a report of a carbon monoxide alarm in the 300 block of Riverview Drive.

10:15 a.m. Responded to a report of an accident on School Boulevard and Cedar Street.

11:07 a.m. Responded to a report of an accident in the 4000 block of County Road 37 NE.

