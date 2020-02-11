Sunday, Feb. 2
4:10 a.m. Medical response in the 6300 block of 82nd Street NE.
1:47 p.m. Responded to a report of a snowmobile on fire at Wildwood Boulevard and Jason Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
8:02 a.m. Responded to a report of a carbon monoxide alarm in the 300 block of Riverview Drive.
10:15 a.m. Responded to a report of an accident on School Boulevard and Cedar Street.
11:07 a.m. Responded to a report of an accident in the 4000 block of County Road 37 NE.
