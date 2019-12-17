Sunday, Dec. 8
1:05 a.m. Responded to a report of a gas leak in the 9800 block of Hart Blvd. Nothing found.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
1:29 p.m. Responded to a report of a gas leak in the 1800 block of 119th Street NW. Firefighters shut off the gas and ventilated the residence.
Thursday, Dec. 12
3:33 p.m. Responded to a report of a dog on the river in the area of 7900 102nd Street NW. Call canceled before arrival.
9:20 p.m. Medical response in the 3000 block of 145th Street NW. Firefighters assisted EMS.
