fire truck MT

Monday, Dec. 2

7:26 a.m. Responded to the smell of gas in the 200 block of West River Street. Nothing found.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:17 p.m. Responded to a report of a car fire in the area of 127th Street NW and Clementa Avenue NE. Firefighters put out the fire.

Thursday, Dec. 5

2:49 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the 5200 block of School Boulevard. Call canceled before arrival.

Friday, Dec. 6

Responded to a report of a car accident at Highway 25 and Chelsea Road. Call canceled before arrival.

Saturday, Dec. 7

8:49 a.m. Responded to a request for mutual aid from the Buffalo Fire Department for a structure fire in Buffalo. Request for aid was canceled.

9:49 p.m. Medical response on westbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 188. Call was canceled.

