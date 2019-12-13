Monday, Dec. 2
7:26 a.m. Responded to the smell of gas in the 200 block of West River Street. Nothing found.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
7:17 p.m. Responded to a report of a car fire in the area of 127th Street NW and Clementa Avenue NE. Firefighters put out the fire.
Thursday, Dec. 5
2:49 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the 5200 block of School Boulevard. Call canceled before arrival.
Friday, Dec. 6
Responded to a report of a car accident at Highway 25 and Chelsea Road. Call canceled before arrival.
Saturday, Dec. 7
8:49 a.m. Responded to a request for mutual aid from the Buffalo Fire Department for a structure fire in Buffalo. Request for aid was canceled.
9:49 p.m. Medical response on westbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 188. Call was canceled.
