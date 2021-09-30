Sunday. Sept. 19- 12:16 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on County Road 39 at Gillard Ave. NE.
Sunday, Sept. 19- Duty officer called to a gas leak in the 9700 block of Hart Boulevard.
Tuesday, Sept. 21- Duty officer called to a lift assist in the 100 block of Crocus Circle.
Wednesday, Sept. 22- Duty officer called to a lift assist in the 7600 block of Eisle Ave. NE.
Wednesday, Sept. 22- 2:52 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 3000 block of Chelsea Road.
Thursday, Sept. 23- 6:03 p.m. Medical response on 90th Street/Chamberlin Ave.
Friday, Sept. 24- Duty officer called to a fire alarm in the 9000 block of Weston Dr.
Friday, Sept. 24- 11:57 a.m. Responded to a vehicle fire in the 3000 block of 90th Streeet NE.
