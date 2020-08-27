Monticello Fire Truck MT

Sunday, Aug. 16

2:08 a.m. Called to a motorcycle crash on the westbound ramp onto Interstate 94 at Highway 25. Call canceled.

Monday, Aug. 17

5:46 p.m. Called to a care fire on I-94 at mile marker 190. Call canceled.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

12:17 p.m. Responded to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of Sixth Street W.

2:58 p.m. Responded to a gas leak in the 9100 block of Highway 25.

Thursday, Aug. 20

4:23 a.m. Responded to a gas leak in the 11000 block of Spruce Dr.

Friday, Aug. 21

12:18 p.m. Responded to a gas leak in the 9000 block of Oriole Dr.

12:47 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 600 block of 123rd Street NE.

Saturday, Aug. 22 

5:48 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 9 block of Riverside Circle. 

Load comments