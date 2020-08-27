Sunday, Aug. 16
2:08 a.m. Called to a motorcycle crash on the westbound ramp onto Interstate 94 at Highway 25. Call canceled.
Monday, Aug. 17
5:46 p.m. Called to a care fire on I-94 at mile marker 190. Call canceled.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
12:17 p.m. Responded to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of Sixth Street W.
2:58 p.m. Responded to a gas leak in the 9100 block of Highway 25.
Thursday, Aug. 20
4:23 a.m. Responded to a gas leak in the 11000 block of Spruce Dr.
Friday, Aug. 21
12:18 p.m. Responded to a gas leak in the 9000 block of Oriole Dr.
12:47 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 600 block of 123rd Street NE.
Saturday, Aug. 22
5:48 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 9 block of Riverside Circle.
