Monticello Duck Race River 2022
Buy Now

The winning adopters of the 2022 Riverfest Duck Race have been announced after ducks were dropped in the Mississippi River at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Winner of $2500 with duck #1 was:

Jen Kutz of Cushing, Minn.

Winners of $1000 with ducks 2-6 were:

Lauren Carstens of Monticello

Robert Blake of Big Lake

Donald Perkins of Monticello

H. Brothers Painting of Monticello

Noah Mahoney of Monticello

Winners of $100 with ducks 7-29

Melissa Wurm

Linda Vorderbruggen of Monticello

Sarah Wilts

Gatlin Larson of Monticello

Ann Kreutz of Clearwater

Ricky Kothenbeutel of Monticello

Elliot Klabidden of Monticello

Madison Bullock of St. Michael

Madalyn Randorf of Monticello

Alexis Bremer of Monticello

Damlan Lamcron of Monticello

Maximus Guzik of Maple Grove

Krisie Gavin of Monticello

Jen Lageson of Becker

Playhouse of Monticello

Lucy Equine of Monticello

Hannah Elfstrom of Monticello

Michael Witschen of Monticello

Tom Moores of Monticello

Christopher Mullin, Jr. of Monticello

Ramone Lorenzo of Blaine

Krista Sanvig of Monticello

Doug Kasper

$100 for the LAST DUCK

Cornina Hortfel of Big Lake

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments