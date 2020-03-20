The Department of Motor Vehicles office may be closed to customers, but those customers can still have transactions completed at the center.
The Monticello DMV has implemented the use of a dropbox outside its facility at 119 3rd St E, Monticello.
DMV staff will process work left in the dropbox if the following requirements are met:
- If the public is dropping off to renew a vehicle or a DNR transaction, DMV staff needs the renewal slip, insurance information, telephone number, and payment. They also need to make sure the address on their renewal slip is correct. Staff will mail the renewals.
- If the public is dropping off title work, they need to leave a telephone number, and staff will contact them with an amount and pick-up time.
