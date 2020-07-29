The Monticello zip code has surpassed 100 reported cases of COVID-19 as of last Thursday, July 23.
That’s according to the Wright County Department of Public Health, which releases updated coronavirus data each Thursday.
As of Thursday, July 23, there were 105 reported cases of COVID-19 in Monticello, the third-highest number of cases in the county. Buffalo had 137 reported cases as of July 23. St. Michael ranked second in the county with 110 reported cases. That’s a change from the previous week, when Monticello narrowly held the number-two spot for reported cases.
Monticello’s 105 reported cases of COVID-19 comes at a time when Wright County experienced its largest weekly total of new confirmed cases with 88, according to the Wright County Department of Public Health.
On Monday, July 20, 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. That was the highest number of daily cases ever recorded in Wright County.
Wright County’s total of confirmed cases stood at 664 on July 23. The first case of COVID-19 reported in Wright County was on Friday, March 13. Of those 664 cases on July 23, 595 cases were no longer requiring isolation, health officials stated. There have been 11 residents of Wright County who have been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment of the coronavirus.
After seeing numbers decrease throughout June, with the lowest weekly total being reported Thursday, June 25 of just 19, the number of new confirmed cases has risen steadily through July – from 43 to 53 to 71 to 88 on July 23, Wright County health officials said.
To date, four people have died from the virus. Those four deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths by a medical laboratory, health officials stated.COVID-19 has been reported in four congregate care facilities within the county.
The virus has affected all age ranges to date. The average age of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 is 41 years of age. The youngest person to contract COVID-19 was an infant about four months old. The oldest person in Wright County to date to be diagnosed with the virus was 91 years old.
Of the 664 cases reported as of July 23, the age group with the highest reported incidents of COVID-19 was the 20-29 age group, with 126 reported cases.
As of July 23, there have 22 cases were reported among children age 0-9, and 60 cases among people ages 10-19, health officials stated.
There have been 120 cases among people age 30-39, 107 cases in people ages 40-49, 109 cases in people ages 50-59, 63 cases in people ages 60-69, and 59 cases among people age 70 and up.
According to county health officials, 87.8 percent of Wright County COVID-19 cases were report by people who are in private residences. Congregate care facilities made up 3.16 percent, and group homes another .3 percent. The residency of 8.13 percent of those diagnosed with the virus was unreported.
County health officials report that 52.11 percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wright County were female, while 46.84 percent were male. About one percent went unreported.
