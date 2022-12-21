The weather didn’t exactly cooperate the evening of our Mingle & Jingle fundraising event last week to raise money for our HOME Program, Caregiver Services, and Tech Support.  Even with the dicey weather, 50 brave souls did attend and ate delicious food to their hearts content at Nordic BrewPub.  Thanks to everyone who donated money to this very worthy cause.  Because of your generous donations, we were able to get the $1,000 match from Thrivent.  Yay!  Thrivent also paid for the food and for that we are very grateful.  A very special “thank you” goes to the Monticello Lions Club for donating $5,000.  Yep, $5,000 - isn’t that awesome??  This community is so incredible…

Thanks also go to those of you who have donated coffee this month during our annual Coffee Drive.  As of the date I wrote this article, 69 cans have been brought into the center.  Our goal is 120, so we do have a way to go yet.  Please consider donating a can of either regular or decaf coffee.  Those donations save the senior center hundreds and hundreds of dollars.  Thanks for your help.

