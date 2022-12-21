The weather didn’t exactly cooperate the evening of our Mingle & Jingle fundraising event last week to raise money for our HOME Program, Caregiver Services, and Tech Support. Even with the dicey weather, 50 brave souls did attend and ate delicious food to their hearts content at Nordic BrewPub. Thanks to everyone who donated money to this very worthy cause. Because of your generous donations, we were able to get the $1,000 match from Thrivent. Yay! Thrivent also paid for the food and for that we are very grateful. A very special “thank you” goes to the Monticello Lions Club for donating $5,000. Yep, $5,000 - isn’t that awesome?? This community is so incredible…
Thanks also go to those of you who have donated coffee this month during our annual Coffee Drive. As of the date I wrote this article, 69 cans have been brought into the center. Our goal is 120, so we do have a way to go yet. Please consider donating a can of either regular or decaf coffee. Those donations save the senior center hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Thanks for your help.
Speaking of help, if you are a caregiver, we can offer you help in a number of ways. Becky Allard is a Licensed Social Worker and works for Senior Community Services, the same non-profit agency that work for, Senior Community Services. Becky is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please call her to set up a time. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
You can contact the senior center at 763-295-2000 is you would like to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, January 9. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and $3 off food. As with all senior center trips, you do need to sign up and pay in advance.
The January newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by to pick up a copy and take an extra for a friend or to post somewhere. You can also access our monthly newsletters on the senior center website, monticelloseniorcenter.org and on our Facebook page. Let me know if you would like the newsletter emailed to you each month.
Deb Ende was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Loren Heckmann came in second place and Bill Lansing third. Last week’s 500 tournament winner was Norm Olson, with Dale Chamberlin coming in second place. The last euchre winner was John Mork. There was a three-way tie for second place between Roger Harwarth, Steve McManus, and Katie Sterriker and Loren Heckmann came in third.
The senior center will be closed on Saturday, December 24. I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas! I hope you are able to spend time with family and friends.
