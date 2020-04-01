Monticello playground closed
Monticello residents are encouraged to enjoy the great outdoors and the city's wonderful parks and trail system.

However, playgrounds in those parks are now closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Monticello posted signs at its playgrounds on Wednesday. 

"For your health & safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, do not play on the playground equipment," the signs state.

The signs go on to state: Avoid high contact areas like benches and picnic tables, keep six feet from others while enjoying the park, and wash your hands after being out in public.

Wright County took similar action on March 23.

Wright County Parks & Recreation is advising residents that, despite the need for children to get the opportunity to play outside, families should not be using the play structures in county parks.

