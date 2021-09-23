The Monticello Class of 1991 30-year reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2031 Lander Avenue Northeast in St. Michael. It begins with a 4:30-5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by 6 p.m. dinner. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverages. If you are gluten free or have other special dietary restrictions, please email organizers at monticlassof91@gmail.com. That is the same email that should be used to RSVP (no later than Sept. 30) or if you have other questions.
There is a fee of $40 per person to participate. You can mail a check no later than Sept. 30 to Sarah Hochstedler at 2031 Lander Ave., N.E., St. Michael, MN 55376. There will be parking on Lancaster Ave. Just look for the signs. Let the Magic begin!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.