The Monticello Class of 1991 30-year reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2031 Lander Avenue Northeast in St. Michael. It begins with a 4:30-5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by 6 p.m. dinner. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverages. If you are gluten free or have other special dietary restrictions, please email organizers at monticlassof91@gmail.com. That is the same email that should be used to RSVP (no later than Sept. 30) or if you have other questions.

There is a fee of $40 per person to participate. You can mail a check no later than Sept. 30 to Sarah Hochstedler at 2031 Lander Ave., N.E., St. Michael, MN 55376. There will be parking on Lancaster Ave. Just look for the signs. Let the Magic begin!

Tags

Load comments